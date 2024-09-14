North Carolina troopers investigating crash involving highway patrol vehicle
North Carolina troopers investigating crash involving highway patrol vehicle
North Carolina troopers investigating crash involving highway patrol vehicle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
Alberta RCMP have arrested a suspect who had been on the run for more than a month after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was one of the two men RCMP say were involved in the killing of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.At a media update Friday evening, RCMP Chief Supt. Roberta McKale said Strawberry was taken into custody on the O'Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by members o
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A hunter in northeastern Wisconsin discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February, police confirmed Friday.
A woman in Austria was found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine ($886.75) for grossly negligent homicide. The victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus, according to Austrian news agency APA.
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
The second person charged comes as part of a “continuing investigation” into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
The father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four at Apalachee High School filed a motion to be separated from other inmates.
DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show.
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division discovered some 21,000 secretly-made videos of people in intimate actions during their stays at Rhett Riviere’s rental properties in Aiken, a lawsuit says.
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals.
A nighttime gun battle resulted in more than 20 bullet holes shattering the front windows of a Toronto apartment building, sending an 18-year-old to hospital. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, residents in the building are startled and upset.