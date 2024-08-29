From North College Hill to university life, 18-year-old's perspective changed by campus visit
European and US universities dominated the 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), with Harvard University securing the top spot once again.
As students prepare to return to class, school boards in Ottawa and across Ontario will have to contend with a provincial ban on vape pens and tougher restrictions on cellphones.Earlier this year, Ontario's Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced new restrictions aimed at cutting down on distractions in the classroom. Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 will now be required to keep their phones on silent and "out of sight" for the entire school day, unless they're granted special permiss
Students return to colleges after spring of protests to campuses with increased security, ID checks and free speech regulations.
Family members said the child missed his bus and ended up walking toward Glenhope Elementary School, Grapevine police said in a social media post. He never arrived.
VANCOUVER — Cellphone use will be restricted in all British Columbia school districts when pupils return next week, as the province becomes the latest to curtail the use of the devices by students.
MONTREAL — One of Quebec's three English-language universities is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in enrolment of out-of-province students following a controversial tuition hike announced last year by the provincial government.
In just less than a week, kids will be headed back to school — and for many, they'll be getting there by hopping on a school bus. While the local English public board says the local consortium that runs bus transportation has enough drivers to get students to school, one local company says they'd still like to have more drivers on their roster. Katy Friesen has been driving a school bus for the Switzer-Carty Transportation in Leamington for 10 years and says she loves her job."I drive a special
Metrobus is set to return to its fuller fall schedule beginning in September, but the union that represents its mechanics says a staffing shortage could hinder maintenance plans and impact riders. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)The transit union that represents Metrobus mechanics is voicing concerns about the transportation commission's ability to return to a full fall schedule given a shortage of a maintenance staff.Ken Hart, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462 in St. John's, told CBC N
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
Vance has been the subject of many negative reactions in recent weeks, from old friends, the childless community and even neighbors
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
The band weren't exactly thrilled to hear that their song My Hero was being used at a pro-Trump political event.
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Schiff is putting his money where his mouth is.
Perhaps never in American history has a presidential race been so beyond the control of either candidate.