North Country man killed in single-vehicle crash in Plattsburgh
A Peru, NY man was killed in the crash, police said.
Former actor Jason Hoganson served half an 18-month jail sentence for assaulting his ex-partner.
The bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36 — who had gotten engaged three weeks before their deaths — were discovered on Dec. 26 at a resort in Hội An
"I usually do swearing tics when they’re least appropriate, so I think a large part of it is my brain doing the thing I least want to do."
Susie Chun Oakland arrived to a crime scene at McKinley High School in Honolulu that March morning nearly a half century ago.
Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to
Marjorie Jackson inherited millions from her father-in-law's grocery empire, but word quickly got around that she was hiding it throughout her Indianapolis home
The 29-year-old man reportedly said in an interview from jail, "She chose this. It didn't have to be this way"
A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.
Bill Maher did not hold back on Matt Gaetz’s sex scandal in a Sunday interview with the disgraced congressman. In an hourlong episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, the comedian pressed Gaetz on long-simmering allegations that he paid women—including a 17-year-old still in high school—for sex. Gaetz has long denied all of the allegations.
The seven were part of a gang which was said to have ‘plunged the depths of human depravity’.
"I couldn't believe I lost my best friend and friend group over a man-boy who couldn't talk to a woman."
Two men and a woman were taken into custody following the incident at a Michigan home on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to police
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America's food supply.
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
Some of the hostages released from Gaza so far during the ceasefire had been held in Hamas tunnels for up to eight months straight, deprived of daylight and with little to no human contact, an Israeli general said on Monday. Three Israeli civilians and four soldiers - all women - have been released so far in the ceasefire, which began on Jan. 19. In return, Israel has released 290 Palestinian convicts and detainees.
A man in his 20s is dead after being found with life-threatening injuries in the Annex early Sunday morning, Toronto police said. Police found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Paul Martel Park, near the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Madison Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell with the homicide unit. Police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital but later he succumbed to his injuries, Campbell said. Campbell said he co
SURREY, B.C. — The Surrey Police Service says one driver is dead and others have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Patullo Bridge, a key route in Metro Vancouver.