North East records highest suicide rate in England

The north-east of England has recorded the highest suicide rate in England and Wales for the third year running, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Men made up about 74% of suicide deaths across England and Wales in 2022.

The figures come as a new NHS-funded mental health “safe haven” is due to open in Northumberland in January.

A charity worker said that the service will be "so important" for the region.

The ONS statistics reveal that the rate of suicide in the North East in 2022 was 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

This is compared to seven deaths per 100,000 people in London, which has the lowest suicide rate in the country.

The average suicide rate in England and Wales in 2022 was 10.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

The statistics also reveal that men made up about 74% of suicide deaths across England and Wales in 2022, and suggest that overall suicide rates in the country are about the same as the previous year.

'Ecomomic factors'

Professor Louis Appleby at the University of Manchester said that "economic factors" are one of the main drivers of population suicide rates.

People in insecure work or low-paid jobs may be more likely to take on debt, he said.

"The cost of living crisis isn't the original cause of higher rates in the North East but it is bound to contribute to people's fears," he said.

'Safe haven'

A NHS-funded "safe haven" will open in Ashington in Northumberland in the new year and provide specialist services for people in crisis.

It is aimed at reducing the suicide rate in the region.

The centre, which will be run by the Newcastle-based mental health charity Everyturn, will be open seven days a week.

“The reason that this service is so important is that it offers a true alternative to going to the emergency department or phoning the crisis team, particularly to provide people a non-clinical option,” said Pasha Tanriverd at Everyturn.

“Recovery isn’t all about nurses and doctors and medication,” he said.

'Finger on pulse'

Boxing instructor Les Welsh, who runs a support group for men in Ashington, said that people in the area will “love” the centre.

He said: “The community of Ashington will love this because this is like finger on the pulse type stuff where people can come walk in and share their problems.”

More "safe havens" are planned to open in Newcastle and North Tyneside.

