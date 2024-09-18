North End resident stabbed during Boise home invasion. Suspect arrested after standoff

After nearly a four-hour standoff, Boise police Wednesday arrested a woman suspected of breaking into a home in the North End and stabbing the homeowner, according to the agency.

Police said a 23-year-old Boise woman broke into a home near North 14th and West Washington streets shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. She stabbed the woman who lived there multiple times before the victim was able to run out of the house, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police closed both cross streets as they tried to get the suspect to come out of the home using Boise Police Special Operations Unit crisis negotiators, according to the release.

Police said the suspect walked out of the home at about 5 a.m. Officers booked her into the Ada County Jail on felony aggravated battery and two counts of felony burglary, jail records showed.

A local hospital treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boise police.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for additional information.