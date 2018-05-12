How North Korea's Kim Jong Un Fell in Love with the Olympics

Only a handful of celebrities, former leaders and foreign dignitaries can boast a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, is one of them.

Bach first visited the country in 1998 to discuss the participation between North and South Korea at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, when athletes from the two nations marched together under the Korean Unification Flag for the first time.

In 2018, he headed back to North Korea after another successful partnership between the two Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. He was granted a 30 minute audience with Kim, after which the two men watched the first half of a football game.

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet Kim next month in Singapore and the two leaders compete for being recognized as the one responsible for fostering dialogue, Bach sees the events of the past few months as part of his politically-neutral organization’s efforts to engage with Pyongyang.

He told Newsweek of his experiences with the once famously reclusive leader.

What did you expect when the meeting was arranged with Kim?

We made it clear ahead of the visit that we would only talk about sport-related matters. We received assurances the visit would not be any kind of political statement, but that the IOC would keep its political neutrality, which is our mission. This was respected—the meeting with Kim Jong Un took place in a stadium and not in a government building.

Did you learn anything new about him?

He emphasized he likes sports very much and he held great respect for the Olympic spirit of political neutrality and dialogue. He said he visited the Olympic Museum in Lausanne twice before [while living in Switzerland as a teenager] and that he was very appreciative of the role of the IOC in relaxing tensions. He even asked about whether certain installations in Lausanne, which at the time impressed him, were still there.

Kim Jong Un has been called a madman. How did he appear to you?

He was very well-informed. His comments and questions were very straight-forward, in many respects even detailed. This allowed us to have a fruitful discussion because he was very clear about the participation in the coming Olympic Games. We also discussed how to improve the performance of North Korean athletes on the international level.

Did you discuss U.N. sanctions, which ban the trade of sports equipment?

No. The IOC has respected and is respecting U.N. sanctions. The U.N. Sanctions Committee issued a sanction waiver with regards to the sports equipment the IOC provided to the athletes participating in Pyeongchang.

How do you react to criticism that North Korea’s participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics was just a charm offensive?

