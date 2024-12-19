North Korea could send more troops to Ukraine after 100 of its soldiers die on battlefield

At least 100 North Korean troops have been killed fighting in Ukraine, South Korea’s spy agency said.

Another 1,000 have been injured in the ongoing fight in Russia’s Kursk region, after being deployed by Moscow, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) also claimed

The heavy losses were caused by North Korean soldiers’ lack of experience in drone warfare and their unfamiliarity with open terrain, Lee Seong-kweun, a South Korean lawmaker, told journalists after attending a closed-door briefing held by the NIS.

Some North Korean generals might be among the casualties and the Russian military has allegedly described North Korean soldiers as “burdens” on the battlefield due to their ignorance of drones, Mr Lee said.

According to the US and South Korea, North Korea has deployed more than 10,000 troops to help Russia fight the war against Ukraine, with Pyongyang also reportedly shipping more than 10,000 containers of artillery rounds, anti-tank rockets, mechanised howitzers and rocket launchers to Russia.

Despite the heavy losses, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, is reportedly planning an inspection of the country’s special operations force, which could be dispatched to Ukraine.

Kim Jong-un has vowed to stand alongside Vladamir Putin and Russia until Ukraine is defeated - AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

On Thursday, Ukraine’s military intelligence service also revealed that North Korean troops have installed more observation posts to detect Ukrainian drones.

“After suffering severe losses, DPRK units began to set up additional observation posts to detect drones of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine,” Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

Russia continues to deploy North Korean troops to the western Kursk region to fight Ukrainian forces, suggesting that Moscow doesn’t want to “lose the pace of offensive actions,” it added.

South Korea’s assessment of North Korean casualties on the battlefield comes after both the US and Ukraine said some North Korean troops had been killed during combat against Ukrainian forces on Monday.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said around 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded during battles against Ukrainian forces over the weekend. The US confirmed news of North Korean casualties but didn’t provide specific numbers.

Leaked videos reportedly show North Korean soldiers undergoing training in Russia

Kyiv and Washington both confirmed that North Korean troops are “actively engaged in combat operations” against Ukrainian forces and are primarily used in infantry roles.

Soldiers said to be North Korean were seen storming Ukrainian trenches in videos released this week by Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, who accused Moscow of trying to “hide” growing casualty numbers.

One video appeared to show Russian forces trying to conceal the presence of their North Korean counterparts, covering their faces with masks and using a campfire to burn the faces of the dead.

“Russia is not only involving North Korean soldiers in assaults against Ukrainian positions, but also trying to hide the losses of these people,” Mr Zelensky said, before adding: “The Russians are also trying to literally burn the faces of the killed North Korean soldiers.”

He called it a clear demonstration of Russia’s “contempt for everything human”.

North Korean troops continue to be deployed to the western Kursk region to fight Ukrainian forces - AP/Ng Han Guan

On Thursday, North Korea said, despite reports of North Korean casualties in Kursk, that its military alliance with Russia was “very effective” in deterring the US and its “vessel forces”. There was no mention of casualties in the statement.

An unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson blamed the US and its allies for prolonging the war in Ukraine and destabilising the security situation in Europe and Asia Pacific.

“It is because of the misguided acts of the US and the West persisting in their structure-destructive, hegemony-oriented, and adventuristic military policy,” the spokesperson said.

Analysts say that, despite the North Korean casualties, if Pyongyang continues to deploy troops to help Russia fight Ukraine, those troops will still be a positive for Moscow’s offensive operations.

“Any number of extra troops adds value to the Russians because the Russians are having problems filling the roles,” said Stephen Nagy, a political science professor at the International Christian University in Japan.

But with a lack of real combat experience and communication issues, Mr Nagy said the North Korean troops might complicate Russia’s war against Ukraine in the long run.

He told The Telegraph: “I think rather than help, it may complicate the Russians’ efforts to fight the Ukrainians.”