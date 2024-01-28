North Korea fires cruise missiles off east coast, Seoul reports

A previous North Korean missile launch seen on TV in Seoul

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles in waters off its east coast, South Korea's military says.

In recent months the nuclear-armed communist state has tested missiles repeatedly, raising regional tension.

Sunday's launch took place near the port of Sinpo. Neither the number nor type of missiles is clear yet.

On Wednesday North Korea test fired a new strategic cruise missile called Pulhwasal-3-31, South Korea's Yonhap news agency says.

Reporting the new launch, which took place at 08:00 (23:00 GMT Saturday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said "our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations".