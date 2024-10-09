North Korea holds key parliamentary meeting amid heightened tension

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with leading officials of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea held a session of its Supreme People's Assembly this week, state media KCNA said on Wednesday, although there was no mention on whether it had officially changed its stance on unification between the Koreas.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased this year amid a series of missile tests and a push by Pyongyang to change how it relates to the South.

There has been widespread expectation that the rubber-stamp parliament would remove references in the constitution on "unification" between the two Koreas, in line with comments in a speech by leader Kim Jong Un in January.

KCNA also did not mention any law change to designate South Korea as a "primary foe" or similar wording, or any clarification of its borders, amid the continued tense relationship between the neighbours.

Separately, KCNA reported that North Korea's army said it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea starting from Wednesday.

Kim said in the speech in January he had concluded unification with the South was no longer possible, and accused Seoul of seeking regime collapse and unification by absorption.

There has also been speculation that North Korea might in the constitution declare changes to the border between the Koreas including the maritime border.

A U.S. commander at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War drew up a sea border after an armistice was signed to prevent naval clashes off the peninsula's west and east coasts. The truce made no direct mention of sea borders.

The waters near the disputed Northern Limit Line have been the site of several deadly clashes between the North and South Korea including battles involving warships and the sinking of a South Korean corvette in 2010 by what is believed to be a North Korean torpedo, killing 46 sailors.

KCNA said the latest Supreme People's Assembly session amended the constitution to change the working and voting ages of people, passed new laws on industry and economy, and named No Kwang Chol as defence minister.

Leader Kim did not appear on the list of attendees.

