North Korea orders mass drone production heightening fears of Russian alliance

A drone created by the Chinese company DJI, which dominates the global market, in Miami, Florida, December 15, 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the mass production of attack drones, state media said, as military ties with Russia deepen. Pyongyang's August drone unveiling and recent defense pact with Moscow raise concerns over technology transfers, prompting warnings from South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the "mass production" of attack drones, state media reported on Friday, as concerns mount over the country's deepening military cooperation with Russia.

Pyongyang first unveiled its attack drones in August, with experts saying the capability may be attributable to the country's budding alliance with Russia.

Pyongyang has ratified a landmark defence pact with Moscow and is accused of deploying thousands of troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, prompting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to warn about the potential transfer of sensitive Russian military technology to North Korea.

Kim on Thursday reportedly oversaw the tests of drones designed to hit both land and sea targets, produced by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex.

"He underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The unmanned drones are designed to carry explosives and be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

Thursday's test saw the drones "precisely" hit targets after flying along predetermined paths, KCNA reported.

South Korea launched a drone operation command last year to better address the growing threat.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

North Korea redefines South Korea as a 'hostile' state

South Korea military says ‘fully ready’ amid dispute with Pyongyang over drone flights