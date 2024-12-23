North Korea suffers more than 1,000 casualties in Russia-Ukraine war, Seoul says

A Seoul resident reads a newspaper article on North Korea's troop deployments in Ukraine on October 21, 2024.

More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured on the battlefield since Pyongyang sent troops to back Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, South Korean military officials said Monday.

More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday.

The new figure follows a report by Seoul's spy agency to MPs last week, which said at least 100 North Korean soldiers had been killed since entering combat in December.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Russian military, including to the Kursk border region where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

"Through various sources of information and intelligence, we assess that North Korean troops who have recently engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces have suffered around 1,100 casualties," the JCS said in a statement.

"This could lead to an increase in the North's military threat toward us," it said.


