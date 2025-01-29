North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility as Pyongyang pressures Trump administration

Hyung-jin Kim And Foster Klug
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a facility that produces nuclear material and called for bolstering the country’s nuclear capability, state media reported Wednesday, as the North looks to increase pressure on the United States following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim’s visit suggests a continued emphasis on an expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, though Trump has said he’s willing to talk to Kim again to revive diplomacy. Many analysts view North Korean weapons moves as part of a strategy to win diplomatic talks with Washington that could result in aid and political concessions.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute. It didn’t say where those facilities are located, but North Korean photos of Kim’s visit indicated that he likely visited a uranium-enrichment facility that he went to last September. That visit was North Korea’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one to visiting American scholars in 2010.

During the latest visit, Kim praised scientists and others for "producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, North Korea said it tested a cruise missile system, its third known weapons display this year, and vowed “the toughest” response to what it called the escalation of U.S.-South Korean military drills.

North Korea views U.S. military training with South Korea as invasion rehearsals, though Washington and Seoul have repeatedly said their drills are defensive in nature. In recent years, the United States and South Korea have expanded their military exercises in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program.

The start of Trump’s second term raises prospects for the revival of diplomacy between the United States and North Korea, as Trump met Kim three times during his first term. The Trump-Kim diplomacy in 2018-19 fell apart due to wrangling over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea.

During a Fox News interview broadcast Thursday, Trump called Kim “a smart guy” and “not a religious zealot.” Asked whether he will reach out to Kim again, Trump replied, “I will, yeah.”

Many experts say Kim likely thinks he has greater bargaining power than in his earlier round of diplomacy with Trump because of his country’s enlarged nuclear arsenal and deepening military ties with Russia.

___

Klug reported from Tokyo

Hyung-jin Kim And Foster Klug, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump again publicly muses about serving a third term: ‘Am I allowed?’

    A Tennessee Republican Congressman has already proposed a resolution to amend the Constitution to allow Trump to be elected to a third term

  • Russian state 'military' bank in talks to buy electronics giant, newspapers say

    A state-owned Russian bank linked to the defence sector is in talks to buy Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado, the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers reported late on Monday, citing sources familiar with the talks. The sale of Russia's biggest electronics retailer to sanctioned state lender Promsvyazbank could help M.Video solve growing debt problems and draw a major listed company closer to the Russian state, the newspapers' sources said.

  • Philippine soldiers to train on US Typhon missile system

    Philippine soldiers will train on the U.S. military's intermediate range missile system during unilateral army drills next month as part of preparations for bigger exercises with U.S. counterparts, a military official said on Tuesday. The Typhon missile system was deployed by U.S. forces to the Philippines in April last year as part of their Balikatan or "shoulder-to-shoulder" military exercises, and has since stayed in the country, angering China which has repeatedly called for its withdrawal. Reuters reported last week the launchers were redeployed to a new location in the Philippines, which officials decline to disclose.

  • Pete Hegseth Cuts Security for General Trump Hates

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is stripping retired Gen. Mark Milley of his personal security detail and his security clearance, even as the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff faces death threats, Fox News reported Tuesday. As part of the latest instance of the Trump administration’s retaliation against the man the president once suggested should be executed for treason, Hegseth will also consider removing a star from the general. According to Fox, Hegseth is directing the Pentagon’s a

  • Russian government delegation makes first official visit to Syria since Assad's fall

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A delegation of Russian officials arrived in Damascus on Tuesday for the first such visit to Syria since the fall of former President Bashar Assad.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Wild Claim Biden Tried to Assassinate Vladimir Putin

    Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson claimed the Biden administration tried to have Russian President Vladimir Putin assassinated without offering any evidence to support his incendiary allegation. “The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin,” the onetime Fox News broadcaster said on the Monday episode of his The Tucker Carlson Show podcast. After his guest, journalist Matt Taibbi, casually interjected—“Really?”—Carlson doubled down on his assertion.

  • Pilot safe after F-35 military jet suffers 'significant damage' in accident at Alaska base

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot was reported to be safe after a single-seat F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday during a training exercise at a base in Alaska.

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Has A Theory On How Britain Will React If Trump Softens On Russia

    It seems there's less optimism in Moscow over Starmer than there is with the US president.

  • Lawsuit says Russian officials stole millions meant to fortify border region attacked by Ukraine

    Russian prosecutors are seeking to recover nearly $33 million of funds that they say were allocated for the defence of the western Kursk region, invaded by Ukraine last year, but stolen instead by corrupt officials. A lawsuit filed by the office of Russia's Prosecutor General orders the head of the Kursk Regional Development Corporation, his deputies and a number of businessmen to repay more than 3.2 billion roubles ($32.7 million) allegedly embezzled from the regional defence budget, state news agency RIA reported. In the two years prior to Ukraine's attack, the governor in charge of Kursk at the time had repeatedly told the public that Russia had boosted its fortifications along the region's 150-mile (240 km) border with Ukraine.

  • Suicidal tendencies and ’80s battlefield tactics: How North Korean soldiers are operating in Russia’s war on Ukraine

    Ukrainian special operations forces have given an insight into the brutal, near-suicidal tactics of the North Koreans they have faced in intense fighting in the Russian border region of Kursk.

  • South Korea slams Hegseth over North Korea 'nuclear power' comments

    Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hesgeth ruffled feathers in S. Korea with his written statement to the Senate panel overseeing his confirmation

  • Biden's nuke chief pushes back on calls for new arms race with Russia, China

    An outgoing Biden administration official overseeing nukes warned against a new arms race with Russia and China in her farewell address Thursday.

  • Ford government rebate cheques aren't clearing for some Ontarians

    Some Ontarians have run into roadblocks when cashing their $200 cheques from Premier Doug Ford's government.The "taxpayer rebate" cheques, as the government calls them, have been on their way to millions of Ontarians over the past few days. But after receiving their cheques in the mail, some Ontarians had trouble depositing their cheques and seeing the money show up in their accounts. Kristine Newton told CBC News she received her cheque on Jan. 21. She banks with Simplii Financial and deposited

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Latin American leaders are learning how to handle Trump. Colombia’s president showed how not to do it

    A simmering diplomatic stand-off over deportation flights spilled onto social media Sunday, threatening the once close relationship between the US and Colombia and further exposing the anxiety many feel in Latin America towards a second Trump presidency.

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Pennsylvania Lawmaker Forced to Resign After Repeating Elon Musk’s Salute

    A Republican official in Pennsylvania has been forced to resign after posting her own version of Elon Musk’s highly evocative salute from Donald Trump’s inauguration. Towamencin Township Supervisor Laura Smith posted a TikTok video in which she hit her chest three times and extended her arm out in front of her, similar to the salute Musk made during his speech after Trump’s inauguration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “Just checking in on my friends who are struggling this week,” Smith, who

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.