North Korean Soldiers in Russia for Military Exercises, White House Says

North Korea moved approximately 3,000 of its soldiers to eastern Russia to participate in military exercises in early or mid-October, the spokesman of the US National Security Coucil, John Kirby, said during a briefing on October 23.

Kirby said the soldiers arrived by ship from the Wonsan area in North Korea to Vladivostok before heading to several military bases in eastern Russia, where they are undergoing training.

“We don’t yet know if these soldiers will be involved in hostilities alongside the Russian military, but this is a highly concerning probability,” Kirby said.

Kirby said that the US had briefed the Ukrainian government and consulted other allies on the implications of such a move, and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“If Russia is forced to turn to North Korea for military assistance, this is a sign of weakness and not strength,” Kirby said.

Soldiers from North Korea have been seen in Primorsky Krai, Russia, starting in mid-October, according to Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence.

Storyful has verified footage, circulating on October 18, that showed troops of unconfirmed origin at a base in Sergeevka, Primorsky Krai, near the Chinese border in Russia’s Far East.

Further verified footage, that circulated on October 22, also showed what Russian-language media reported were North Korean soldiers in Sergeevka.

Storyful has not independently verified the identity of the soldiers. Credit: The White House via Storyful

Video Transcript

Now, I think, as you have all heard earlier this morning, we have seen the public reporting indicating that North Korean soldiers are traveling to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

We're working closely with our allies and partners to gain a full understanding of this situation.

But today, I'm prepared to share what we know at this stage.

We assess that between early to mid October, North Korea moved at least 3000 soldiers into Eastern Russia.

We assess that these soldiers traveled by ship from the Wan area in North Korea to Vladivostok, Russia.

These soldiers then traveled onward to multiple Russian military training sites in Eastern Russia where they are currently undergoing training.

We do not yet know whether these soldiers will enter into combat alongside the Russian military, but this is a certain, certainly a highly concerning probability.

After completing training, these soldiers could travel to Western Russia and then engage in combat against the Ukrainian military.

We have briefed the Ukrainian government on our understanding of this situation and we're certainly consulting closely with other allies, partners and countries in the region on the implications of such a dramatic move, move and on how we might respond.

I expect to have more to share on all of that in the coming days for the time being, we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

But let's be clear if North Korean soldiers do enter into combat, this development would demonstrate Russia's growing desperation in its war against Ukraine.

Russia is suffering extraordinary casualties on the battlefield every single day.

But President Putin appears intent on continuing this war.

If Russia is indeed forced to turn to North Korea for manpower.

This would be a sign of weakness, not strength on the part of the Kremlin.

It would also demonstrate an unprecedented level of direct military cooper operation between Russia and North Korea with security implications in Europe as well as the Indo Pacific, as we have said before, Russia's cooper with the North Korean military is in violation of multiple un Security Council resolutions which prohibit the procurement of arms from North Korea and military arms training.

This move is likewise a violation.