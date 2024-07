North Korean trash balloons land near South Korea's presidential complex

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A plastic bag carrying various objects including what appeared to be trash that crossed inter-Korean border with a balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea, is pictured in Seoul

By Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean balloons carrying trash have landed near South Korea's presidential office, the Presidential Security Service said on Wednesday.

Trash carried by the balloons was identified in the area around the government complex in the Yongsan area, the security service said in a statement.

The objects in the balloons contained no contaminants or other risks, it added.

Since May, North Korea has periodically sent hundreds of balloons carrying an assortment of trash across the heavily fortified border with the South, prompting South Korea's military to restart loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North.

The North has said it is retaliating to an ongoing propaganda campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in the South, who regularly send inflatable containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets, alongside food, medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop videos and dramas.

North Korea had sent another batch of trash-laden balloons earlier on Wednesday, South Korea's military confirmed.

"With the current wind direction being westerly, the suspected trash balloons aimed at the South are moving towards the northern part of Gyeonggi (province)," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JUS) said.

Since 2022, the presidential office in South Korea has been located in Yongsan, a central district in Seoul, after President Yoon Suk Yeol broke with decades of tradition and moved out of the more secluded Blue House.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies and Miral Fahmy)