North Korean troops ‘secretly taken to Kursk front line in civilian lorries’

A blurry still from a video purporting to show North Korean soldiers training in Russia - Para Pax

North Korean soldiers are being covertly transported to the front line in Russia’s southern Kursk region using civilian lorries, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Some of the North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said

In intercepted radio communications, two Russian commanders were heard discussing a hold-up in the transfer of North Korean troops following Kim Jong-un’s decision to assist the Kremlin’s war effort.

“Do you have Kamaz truck 497 on your list?” a Russian commander asks his colleague at a checkpoint on the Kursk-Voronezh highway.

The colleague replies that 497 is a civilian number before the first commander explains that the driver is “helping to transfer North Koreans”.

“That’s why he has no official combat number,” he adds.

Korean Vietnam War Veterans Association stages a rally in Seoul to protest against the deployment of Pyongyang’s troops to Russia - Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo

Ukrainian intelligence did not say why the North Koreans were being transported in civilian lorries, but military experts said Russia likely wants to conceal their movements from Western and Ukrainian spies.

Kamaz is a Russian lorry and bus manufacturer sanctioned by many Western countries for supplying vehicles to the Kremlin’s armed forces.

Russia’s 810th Separate Marine Brigade was expecting to receive the North Korean soldiers, Ukrainian intelligence said. The unit has been involved in fierce fighting in the Kursk region as it attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces.

The Pentagon said on Monday that North Korea had sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks”.

The deployment of North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region has also been confirmed by Mark Rutte, the Nato secretary-general.

“North Korean units are involved in the Kursk region,” he said. “This is a significant escalation in North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s illegal war.”

Russia has reportedly trained up to 12,000 North Korean soldiers at a secret camp in the Far East, but the Kremlin appears to want Russia’s upper house of parliament to rubber-stamp a “mutual military assistance” deal agreed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s dictator, before deploying them. This is expected within days.

Western intelligence has said that the North Korean soldiers are likely to be young conscripts and will be used as cannon fodder for the Kremlin’s mass infantry tactics.

On the front lines in the Kursk region, Russian military bloggers and the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that fighting was fierce and that both sides were claiming to have taken ground. Russian attacks since the start of October have reportedly retaken half of the territory held by Ukraine in the area.

Ukraine had attacked Russia in August, hoping to divert Russian soldiers from the main front line in Donbas, but instead the invasion appears to have weakened its own front lines and pulled North Korea into the war.

‘Fiercely contested’

Elsewhere on the front line, Russian forces continued to push forward. The Ministry of Defence said that Russian soldiers had now crossed a canal that runs through the centre of the town of Chasiv Yar, about 50 miles north of Donetsk city, for the first time since July.

“However, it is highly likely that the central and northern parts of the canal district remain fiercely contested with Russian forces unable to consolidate in these areas,” it said.

Overnight, Ukrainian drones hit two alcohol distilleries in Russia’s southern Voronezh region.

A market in the city of Voronezh, about 40 miles west of the refineries, caught fire on Monday morning, but this is not suspected of being linked to the attack on the refineries.