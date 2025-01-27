North Koreans 'blow themselves up with grenades rather than risk capture', say Ukraine soldiers

North Korean troops appear to have temporarily pulled back from the frontline in Russia after suffering heavy losses, a Ukrainian special forces commander has told Sky News.

The commander, who goes by the codename "Puls", said Kim Jong Un's men were likely either learning lessons from mistakes made during their first, bloody clashes with Ukrainian soldiers, tending to their wounded or waiting for reinforcements.

"I think they'll be back soon," he said, speaking at a secret base in northeastern Ukraine.

Interviews with several Ukrainian troops reveal remarkable details about how the North Koreans have been fighting since they arrived on the battlefield in the Russian region of Kursk last month. This includes:

• An apparent initial lack of awareness about the threats from drones and artillery, with North Korean soldiers attacking on foot "like something out of World War Two" in groups of 20, 40 or even 60 men, making themselves easy targets

• "Brainwashing" which means they keep pushing forward despite being under Ukrainian fire and with comrades being killed and wounded around them

• A desire to remove evidence of their presence from the warzone, with North Koreans in white helmets spotted trying to recover the wounded and the dead

• A refusal to be taken alive, with claims that North Koreans have been seen blowing themselves up with grenades rather than risk capture. Puls even claimed a North Korean has been heard shouting "For General Kim Jong Un" before killing himself

• Poor coordination between North Korean and Russian forces because of the language barrier. One soldier claimed radio intercepts revealed North Koreans accidentally targeted Russian positions. He also said they would storm Ukrainian positions, suffering losses, but Russian troops would then fail to exploit the gains

• Better kit than many Russians, including rifles and uniform, but a lack of heavy armour, with North Koreans only moving on foot and using golf buggies to transport ammunition.

"They were all clean-shaven and perfectly groomed, like models," said Puls.

"Every single one - no beards, unkempt hair, or bald heads… It was also hard to determine their age. They all looked between 25 and 35, maybe up to 40."

North Korean troop deployment not officially confirmed

Ukraine and its Western allies say Pyongyang has sent 11,000 troops to join Russia's war, focusing on bolstering infantry lines in the Kursk region where Ukrainian troops captured swathes of territory in a daring invasion last August.

Neither Kim Jong-Un nor Vladimir Putin have officially confirmed the deployment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed last week that some 4,000 North Korean soldiers have already been killed or injured.

Puls commands the 1st Combat Divers Battalion of Special Operations Forces.

His elite commandos were tasked with capturing DNA samples and documents from a unit of about 25 North Korean soldiers who were killed in a drone and artillery barrage about a fortnight ago inside Kursk.

Body camera footage from the mission has been shared with Sky News. Edited clips have also been posted on social media.

Forensic samples taken

Ukrainian soldiers can be seen carefully sticking cottonwool buds into the mouths of dead North Korean troops to take samples of saliva and place them in an evidence bag.

They then remove the troops' helmets, cutting clumps of hair and bagging them as well.

In addition, body armour is cut away so the Ukrainians can more easily access the documents and other items on each soldier, including military identity cards, dog tags, handwritten notes and photographs.

'North Koreans only had ammo and chocolate'

One of Puls's men, who took part in the operation and goes by the codename "Trainer", said he was surprised that the North Koreans only had ammunition and chocolate as supplies to sustain them in the fight.

"Not a single soldier had a water bottle," he said.

"They rely on the idea that they will storm through, take positions, and then eat and survive off our supplies."

Asked what personal belongings he found, Trainer said: "There were letters. Of course, there were notebooks, notes. There were hand-drawn maps… There were photos of children, mothers, letters they tried to send home."

The military identity cards were Russian - a seemingly clumsy attempt to hide the true ethnicity of the soldiers.

Trainer said some of the notes appeared to be of soldiers' experiences in battle. He said it seemed as though they were trying to learn from their exposure to modern warfare.

"It's the experience they are accumulating for their country, for conflicts they might face in the future," he said.

North Koreans 'more disciplined'

Puls described how the North Koreans fought differently from the Russians.

"They are far more disciplined, with exceptional morale and determination - completely brainwashed, really," he said.

Puls said about a fortnight ago he noticed the North Koreans pulling back.

"The Russians are standing, working everywhere along the frontline, but no Koreans," he said.

"Either they're analysing their mistakes, or tending to their wounds, or maybe they're waiting for reinforcements. There's talk that Kim Jong-Un is sending more North Koreans here. That's the situation."

He said intercepted Russian communications appeared to indicate they would be returning.

"They're still present, training or waiting for reinforcements. Something is happening, they'll be back soon."