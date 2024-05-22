North Lincolnshire school to build motor racing circuit

A North Lincolnshire school is planning to build a £130,000 racetrack to test electric vehicles.

Pupils at Baysgarth School in Barton-upon-Humber design and build the cars during science and technology lessons.

The council has contributed £40,000 towards the cost, with the school raising the rest of the money.

It is hoped the circuit will allow the school to become a regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) centre.

Head teacher Jade Driscoll said the school had a "real passion for STEM and sustainable energy".

"The purpose-built track will allow students the opportunity to experience real-life pit stop challenges and to go full throttle around the course, whilst also developing skills and knowledge suitable for the local labour market," she said.

"Furthermore, the track will not only be available for students of Baysgarth, but to the wider local community for smaller group races and for F1 grand prix style events, and much more."

Students have been building their own cars since 2018 as part of the Greenpower charity project. which encourages young people to get involved in science and engineering.

The school has taken part in events at famous motor racing tracks like Silverstone.

