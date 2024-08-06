North London bus routes saved by new operator after company suddenly withdrew services

A new operator has been found after a bus company suddenly withdrew eight Transport for London (TfL) services.

Sullivan Buses, which runs the 217, 298, 299, 327, 389, 399, 549 and W9 bus routes, said on Friday it had "reluctantly" decided to stop the services due to “decreasing income” from TfL.

But TfL quickly resolved the issue, announcing that a replacement had been found for Sullivan days later.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, TfL said on Monday that a full service was planned on the 327, 389, 399, 549, and W9 while a reduced service will be carried out on the 217, 298 and 299.

ℹ️ Following an operator ceasing bus services in London, we have arranged for other operators to provide services on the affected routes.



Full service is now planned from Monday 5 August on 327, 389, 399, 549 and W9. Reduced service on routes 217, 298 and 299.



— TfL (@TfL) August 4, 2024

Sullivan explained pressures on TfL’s funding “had a direct impact on our decision” in a post on X.

The company said: “Unfortunately, the remuneration for providing TfL’s services has not kept pace with the increasing costs of service delivery.

“In addition, financial penalties as a result of an increase in traffic congestion post Covid, has further impacted on the viability of our TfL contracts.”

Sullivan said it met with TfL in June where it was "unable to agree a way forward", with TfL requesting "a date for our business to hand back all contracts".

Sullivan also said that at the time of the meeting, TfL owed it more than £130,000 which TfL had initially offered to repay "in installments".

A TfL spokesperson previously said it was working hard to provide other alternative transport options in the affected areas and did not comment directly on Sullivan’s funding claims.

Rosie Trew, head of bus service delivery for TfL, said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused to people’s journeys due to the withdrawal of the bus operator, Sullivan Buses.

"We are working hard to provide alternative travel options for people in the north London area with eight bus routes affected.

"We encourage those who are affected to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app.”