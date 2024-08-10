North Miami City Hall to reopen a week after closing due to a ‘cyber incident’

North Miami City Hall is set to reopen following a “cyber incident” that affected their network systems that left their offices closed since Monday.

“Our Information Technology team along with local and federal authorities are actively investigating the extent of the cyber incident,” the city shared in a statement on social media Thursday.

The nature or extent of the cyber attack remains unclear as authorities continue to investigate. The City has not responded to inquiries about what information may have been compromised.

City Hall, located at 776 NE 125th St. is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 12, with their regular business hours of 8 a.m to 5 p.m Monday- Friday.

Emergency services, including the 911 call center remained unaffected but many of their other services including their passport services were. The city says they are working to fully restore services.

Here’s the updated status on their services:

▪ Public Library: The North Miami Public Library is fully operational, and early voting continues as scheduled.

▪ Development Services: The Building Department resumed operations on Aug. 7, accepting permit applications and scheduling inspections. Online application status updates are currently unavailable.

▪ Neighborhood Services: The department is open for walk-ins, phone calls, and emails. Issuance of violation notices has resumed, though updates on existing cases are temporarily unavailable. Hearings are postponed.

▪ Parks and Recreation: All events and programs are running as scheduled. Payments for programs are accepted in cash only, either at the Scott Galvin Community Center or Penny Sugarman Tennis Center.

▪ MOCA North Miami: Summer camp and regular public hours are continuing as planned.

▪ NoMi Golden Silver Seniors: Programs and activities are operating as scheduled.

▪ NoMi Food Pantry: Operations are continuing as usual.

▪ Passport Services: All passport services are postponed until further notice. For alternative facilities, visit travel.state.gov/passport.

For real-time updates, contact the Community Hotline at 305-895-9804.