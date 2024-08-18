North Omaha Summer Arts Garden Walk

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Predicts Trump Debacle In Debate Against Harris
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
- BuzzFeed
My Wife Of 26 Years Died. 6 Months Later, I Received A Call That Left Me Stunned.
"There is your life before the death of your beloved spouse and your life after. The pain never fully goes away."
- The Daily Beast
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
- InStyle
Suri Cruise Channeled Her Mom Katie Holmes's 'Dawson's Creek' Style in Denim Overalls
Joey Potter, is that you?
- The New York Times
‘Shoot Me Up With a Big One’: The Pain of Matthew Perry’s Last Days
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
- Kansas City Star
Biden/Harris swap revealed a truth about 2024 campaign, and it’s bad news for Trump | Opinion
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the determining factor in the presidential race anymore. Here’s what replaced it and why Trump is struggling. | Opinion
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says her dad, Jean, has died at 81: 'I'll always feel your hand holding mine'
The retired Canadian TV host explained she needed to grieve in private, "away from the outside noise."
- Rolling Stone
Trump’s Financial Disclosures Show Significant Debt and Abundant Grift
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
- The Hill
Veterans of Foreign Wars blasts Trump statement as ‘asinine’
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
- The Daily Beast
‘Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump’ List Goes Viral: ‘Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer’
A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Shades Trump With 1 Brutally Blunt Piece Of Advice
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
- HuffPost
Seth Meyers Stunned By Trump's 'Olympic-Level Idiot' Level Of Self-Sabotage
"I owe Trump an apology," the "Late Night" host said.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Tessa Virtue and Maple Leafs star Morgan Rielly announce birth of baby — see pics of their son McCormick
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are parents!
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Hit Home Run Trading for Star
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle amazes in silk blouse and thigh-split slinky skirt
Meghan Markle was a vision in a silk ensemble as she visited a Rehabilitation Centre with Prince Harry on the second day of their Colombia trip.
- People
Bodies Believed to Belong to Mother and Daughter Who Disappeared 50 Years Ago Found in Florida Canal
Doris Wurst and her 3-year-old daughter Caren were reported missing on Nov. 12, 1974
- GOBankingRates
Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save
On July 31, Donald Trump declared on Truth Social, "SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!" That might sound like a blessing for retirees on fixed incomes -- who happen to be one of the...
- ABC News
Trump draws fire for remarks about Medal of Honor recipients
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
- The Daily Beast
Walz’s $150K-Per-Ticket Hamptons Fundraiser Attracts Celebs
A star-studded fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign hosted by Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) in the Hamptons on Thursday cost some attendees $150,000 just get in—although they did get to see Mumford & Sons perform. Chris Rock, Joy Behar, Marci Klein and others gathered for the high-dollar event being held in the home of Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield and his wife, CEO of Away, Jen Rubio, according to sources familiar with the event that spoke to Page Six. Walz reportedly carried the show wi