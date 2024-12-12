North Park fire destroys baking equipment, 'priceless' items
A North Park baker is sorting through the ashes after a devastating fire claimed almost all the equipment for her business, along with scores of ‘priceless’ items.
A North Park baker is sorting through the ashes after a devastating fire claimed almost all the equipment for her business, along with scores of ‘priceless’ items.
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family," her sister and mom said of their search, during which time her dad also died by suicide
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
The federal labour minister says the government will remain on the sidelines as the Canada Post strike nears four weeks.
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
A 23-year-old woman who was found injured on the Nose Creek Pathway early Monday morning has died, Calgary police say.Investigators believe she was assaulted given the seriousness of her injuries.Police say they were called to the pathway near the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. around 4 a.m., after a passerby found Jelisa Maschki badly hurt.Maschki was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained on life support until her death, police say.Investigators are trying to learn more
After he failed to steal a car, four men beat and held down serial killer Richard Ramirez until police arrived
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
Kedus Yacob Damtew was arrested and charged with assault after the June 12 incident onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark
The 'Property Brothers' star shows off he and his fiancee's holiday-cheer-infused family home in a new video tour
The Prince of Wales was given gifts as he visited the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment for a Christmas lunch
The couple had been hand-delivering their wedding invitations just ten days from their wedding, scheduled for Dec. 14
A five-day manhunt for the shooter who killed the top executive at the largest health-care insurance company in the United States came to an end Monday, after the suspect was spotted at a McDonald's, hundreds of kilometres from the crime scene, police said.Local authorities arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, after a customer recognized him eating at the restaurant in Altoona, Pa., investigators announced Monday. Police said he was found carrying a gun matching the one used by the shooter who ambushed