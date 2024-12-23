North Pole Adventure Train derails Saturday

Reuters

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has found that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex, including with a 17-year-old girl, U.S. media reported on Monday, citing a final draft of the panel's report. Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House of Representatives last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general. In an bid to prevent the report's release, expected on Monday, Gaetz filed a lawsuit on Monday in federal court in Washington, DC, against the Ethics panel arguing that it no longer had jurisdiction after Gaetz resigned from Congress.