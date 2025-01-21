North Road-Backed Karga Seven Snags Rights To ‘The World: A Family History Of Humanity’

EXCLUSIVE: Karga Seven Pictures, the Turkish-American producer backed by Peter Chernin‘s North Road Company, has acquired Simon Sebag Montefiore’s book The World: A Family History Of Humanity.

Karga Seven will adapt the sweeping historical book, which chronicles the world’s great dynasties across the entirety of human history, into a television series.

Focusing on families including the Habsburgs, Nehrus, and Borgias, A Family History Of Humanity examines history through their palace intrigues, love affairs, and imperfect lives.

Published by Knopf in the U.S., Montefiore’s book was a New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller. The Times of London named it among its best history books of 2022.

Karga Seven specializes in docu and historical dramas, with recent projects including Netflix’s Testament: The Story of Moses and Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

The A Family History Of Humanity television series will be executive produced by Emre Şahin, Sarah Wetherbee, Sam Anzel, and Fikret Manoglu, along with Montefiore as a consultant and executive producer.

Anzel, Karga Seven’s SVP of international television and film, said: “Simon’s remarkable ability to distill the vast sweep of world history into a single, accessible volume is nothing short of extraordinary. As we turned its pages, exploring all parts of the world and the most powerful dynasties to ever exist, we couldn’t help but envision how this nearly impossible achievement could be brought to life on screen.”

Simon Shaps of Georgina Capel Associates brokered the deal.

