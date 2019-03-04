North and South Korea could make joint bid for 2023 Women's World Cup, says FIFA president

North and South Korea could make a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, according to FIFA's president.

Gianni Infantino revealed the news in Aberdeen after a meeting of the International Football Association Board lawmaking body.

He said: "I have been hearing for the Women's World Cup in 2023, the two Koreas.

"I have been hearing that. It would be great.

"They have been in a very, very difficult situation until recently," he added.

North and South Korea are still technically at war with each other, as the 1950-53 conflict between the two states ended in a truce, not peace.

Tensions in the region were heightened last year over the North's missile tests, nuclear weapons programme, threats to destroy its neighbours and exchange of insults with US President Donald Trump.

But Moon Jae In won South Korea's presidency in 2017 saying he was willing to talk to the North after a long silence between the two countries.

He has staked a great deal of political capital on his peace efforts and has also served as a link between Mr Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Neither North or South Korea have responded to the claims that they are preparing a joint bid but they have already proved they can work together for similar events, despite the political tensions between them.

Sports officials announced in September last year they were preparing to make a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics .

Meanwhile, athletes from North and South Korea marched under one flag at last year's Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang .

However, they could have strong competition for the Women's World Cup, with Australia, Colombia, Japan and South Africa all having expressed interest.

"Generally, the more bidders we have the better it is," Mr Infantino said.

Potential host countries must complete their bidding registrations by 16 April and submit bid books by 4 October.

The vote will be held in March next year.