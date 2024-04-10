New North Texas Buc-ee’s to hold grand opening in mid-April

Buc-ee’s will begin welcoming customers to its brand new Hillsboro travel center starting April 21.

The new location, which will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s, covers 74,000 square feet and sits just off Interstate 35 south of Fort Worth.

The doors open at 6 a.m. Customers can expect to find all their Buc-ee’s favorites, like Beaver Nuggets, Texas barbecue and homemade fudge. The new travel center also boasts 120 fueling positions.

We’re thrilled to open our newest travel center in Hillsboro,” said company spokesperson Stan Beard. “This community has been nothing but supportive and we can’t wait to welcome locals, as well as I-35 travelers (East AND West!), to enjoy all that Buc-ee’s has to offer.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Buc-ee’s Hillsboro will be the 49th store in the franchise, which now operates travel centers outside the borders of Texas in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina. The first Buc-ee’s in Colorado opened mid-March.

The Hillsboro travel center is expected to bring 200 new jobs to the area.