North Texas church holds special service after pastor’s wife, daughter killed in crash

The congregation of a North Texas church gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of its senior pastor’s wife and daughter who were killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon.

New Hope Community Church in Venus held a special service for the family of Mark McDaniel, the senior pastor.

His wife, Brandi McDaniel, and daughter 17-year-old Hannah McDaniel died in a car crash in the Big Spring area in West Texas, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. Mark McDaniel was injured and hospitalized.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mark McDaniel’s vehicle hit a guardrail on Interstate 20 in Howard County, WFAA reported. The guardrail went into the vehicle, injuring everyone inside and killing Brandi McDaniel in the passenger seat and Hannah McDaniel in the back seat.

The family was driving home from a basketball game for Pantego Christian Academy, where Hannah McDaniel was a student, when the crash happened, KDFW reported.

During a special service Sunday morning, a preacher read from Scripture and led prayers as the church sang worship songs.

“Each of you have woken up in an altered reality and normal has left the building, so we come today to draw strength to come together to share comfort, where we serve the God of all comfort,” the preacher said.

He asked the congregants to recall the biblical story of Job. In the story, God allowed Job’s family and livestock to be killed and his property to be lost. The preacher said Job lost his entire family but didn’t get angry with God. Instead, he prayed to and worshiped God.

“We take that pattern today, we worship and it heals,” the preacher said.

The hour-long service, which was livestreamed, was mostly filled with music, singing and prayer.

“We don’t want to turn this into a memorial service,” the preacher told those gathered. “We want it to be a service where we can lean in to the holy spirit of God and be renewed so that we can then breathe in, breathe out, repeat, and put one foot in front of the other and move forward.”