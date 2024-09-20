North Texas man killed by Wise County deputies was wielding a large knife, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in which Wise County sheriff’s deputies killed a man who was wielding a knife Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man killed in the shooting was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 65-year-old Elvin Ray Fox of Bridgeport.

At around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Wise County dispatchers received a call from a man reporting a family disturbance, requesting deputies to be sent to his home located off of Farm to Market Road 920, southwest of Bridgeport.

The caller said a relative who was “high on drugs” came to his house and started banging on the door, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

When deputies arrived at the scene at around 11:45 p.m., a silver Dodge pickup truck drove away. One of the deputies followed the pickup and activated their emergency lights, according to the release.

The pursuit continued on southbound FM 920 as the driver - later identified as Fox — refused to yield, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The chase came to an end when the pickup turned onto a private road, where the driver stopped.

Deputies gave several commands for the driver to step out of the truck. When Fox eventually stepped out of the vehicle, he was waving a large skinning knife, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Fox refused to drop the knife, and a deputy deployed his taser, according to the release. Fox lunged with the knife in his hand toward the closest deputy and deputies fired several rounds to stop him, the release says.

Deputies used life-saving measures in an attempt to revive the man, but he succumbed to his wounds. Medics also arrived at the scene.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.