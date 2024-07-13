North Texas political conference at Fort Worth Botanic Garden draws protesters, some armed

More than 50 people lined up at the entrance to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Saturday morning to protest the True Texas Project’s conference and 15-year birthday party.

As cars poured in, the protesters chanted “No TTP, No KKK,” and “Fascists get out,” while Fort Worth Police officers and Garden security staff stood on the grass across from the protesters, directing the Garden visitors on where to park.

David Michael Smith, a former political science professor and a member of the Houston United Front Against Fascism, came to Fort Worth on Friday to protest the event. He was among at least five armed peaceful protesters.

“They’re openly embracing brazenly racist rhetoric about our war on white people,” Smith said. “Newsflash: there is no war on white people. These are white supremacist who are deathly afraid of losing their privilege place in our society.”

The agenda for True Texas Project’s conference included events such as “Multiculturalism and the war on white America,” “America invaded: Now what?” and “Great replacement theory.”

“We’re so pleased that the people of Fort Worth and folks from other places have come together to say, ‘We are opposed to this, this does not represent us or our state, and we want to be done with them,’” Smith said.

By noon the crowd trickled to under 10 people.

One of the final 10 people was Rhoda Keprta of Arlington.

Keprta said she spent her Saturday morning protesting the event because she wanted to use her right to free speech and speak out against the conference happening.

“We are protesting against the white supremacy that would install a white ethno-state and imprison everyone,” Keprta said.

When True Texas Project released its agenda for its 15th birthday celebration and conference, a Texas Tribune story published the agenda. Following the publication of the story multiple featured guests pulled out of the conference and the Garden said it would not host the event. But the city told the Garden that it must host the event because of free speech.

The Star-Telegram purchased tickets to attend and cover the event. True Texas Project CEO and founder Julie McCarty emailed days later to revoke the tickets and issue a refund.

“We value your interest in our events and hope to welcome you to future gatherings where media attendance is permitted,” the email said.

Grapevine based True Texas Project began in 2009 as the NE Tarrant Tea Party. In 2022, True Texas Project was classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s as an extremist group.