North Texas race features historic showdown between Asian candidates

Banking on experience: Button, a Taiwanese immigrant and the second-ever Asian woman to serve in the Texas Legislature, has served eight terms and built a reputation as a bipartisan, no-drama lawmaker. Known for her close ties to Gov. Greg Abbott, Button has championed issues like public school funding and workforce development in the state legislature. Reflecting on her experience, Button said last year, “I spent years working in the industry, serving the community, across the board, to learn that kind of experience to propel me to really, really make a difference... You got to have the knowledge and the skills and the relationship to make real things happen.” This will be the second time in Texas history that Button is facing off against another Asian candidate for a legislative seat, the first being in 2008 when she defeated Vietnamese American Democrat Sandra Phuong Vu Le.