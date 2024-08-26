North Texas race features historic showdown between Asian candidates
Texas House District 112 is set to witness a rare electoral battle as Democrat Averie Bishop, 28, challenges incumbent Republican Rep. Angie Chen Button, 70, in a race this November featuring two Asian American candidates. Bishop’s campaign, fueled by a grassroots volunteer force, contrasts sharply with Button’s well-established political machine.
Banking on experience: Button, a Taiwanese immigrant and the second-ever Asian woman to serve in the Texas Legislature, has served eight terms and built a reputation as a bipartisan, no-drama lawmaker. Known for her close ties to Gov. Greg Abbott, Button has championed issues like public school funding and workforce development in the state legislature. Reflecting on her experience, Button said last year, “I spent years working in the industry, serving the community, across the board, to learn that kind of experience to propel me to really, really make a difference... You got to have the knowledge and the skills and the relationship to make real things happen.” This will be the second time in Texas history that Button is facing off against another Asian candidate for a legislative seat, the first being in 2008 when she defeated Vietnamese American Democrat Sandra Phuong Vu Le.
Offering a fresh perspective: Bishop, a Filipino American whose vibrant social media presence resonates with younger voters, could become the youngest member of the Texas Legislature. She advocates for stronger public education, reproductive rights and gun control. Positioning herself as a voice for the next generation, her campaign aims to challenge the status quo in an increasingly competitive district. “It’s time for a change. It’s time for the next generation of Texans to lead,” said in a video announcing her candidacy last year. “It’s time to remember every time we say y’all, it has to mean all.”
