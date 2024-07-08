North Texas under a flood advisory Monday evening, according to the NWS

On Monday at 4:41 p.m. a flood advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX. The advisory is for Cooke, Montague and Wise counties.

Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected for Cooke, Montague and Wise counties until 7 p.m.

"Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas," states the NWS. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

This advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Protect yourself during a flood with these tips from the NWS

If you reside in a flood-prone area or you are camping in a low-lying area, move to higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home before departing. If time allows, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid basements or rooms where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords. If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, evacuate immediately. Avoid any water that may be charged with electricity and do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Even 6 inches of swiftly moving water can forcefully knock you off your feet. If you become trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• While on the road — Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

• Avoid puddles — Driving into puddles or low rainwater areas can lead to vehicles hydroplaning or losing control.

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The top three contributors to hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service