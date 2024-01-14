North Texas under a hard freeze warning Monday, says the NWS

A hard freeze warning was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX on Sunday at 1:58 p.m. valid for Monday between midnight and 10 a.m. The warning is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Parker counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 degrees above for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Parker counties from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Monday. The NWS says, "Wind chills will drop to around 5 below zero overnight."

"The cold temperatures will become life threatening to people and animals outdoors without proper warmth and shelter. Damage to plumbing is possible if pipes are not properly drained or insulated. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," explains the NWS. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

This warning is in effect until Monday at 10 a.m.

Hard freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Hard freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary). A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees or less. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a hard freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a hard freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will kill them.

Source: The National Weather Service