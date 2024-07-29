North Texas under a heat advisory Monday, says the NWS

On Sunday at 7:15 p.m. a heat advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX valid for Monday between noon and 8 p.m. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Heat index values up to 107 degrees expected for a portion of north central Texas from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," explains the NWS.

This advisory is in effect until Monday at 8 p.m.

NWS Heat Wave Safety Advice: Protect yourself with these recommendations

• Consume plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Prioritize child and pet safety: Be vigilant about never leaving young children and pets in vehicles without supervision, especially during periods of intense heat, as car interiors can quickly become extremely hot.

• Be mindful outdoors: Take extra precautions when working or spending time outside.

• Find the right time: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Know the red flags: Understand the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

To ensure safety during outdoor work, adhere to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s recommendations by incorporating regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone is affected by heat, immediately transfer them to a cool and shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service