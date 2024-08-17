North TX contractor found dead in Wise County courthouse fell from ladder, police say

A North Texas contractor was found dead Friday in a Wise County courthouse after apparently falling from a ladder, police told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Glenn Hejny, 58, was identified as the victim, according to WFAA’s report.

Police said officers were notified around 6:40 a.m. that a man had been found unresponsive on the second floor of the courthouse in Decatur.

Hejny was dead when officers arrived, WFAA reported.

The initial investigation determined that Hejny had fallen from a ladder, according to the report. He died from an apparent head injury sometime Thursday night, according to Decatur police. He was working alone at the time of his death, the Wise County Messenger reported.

Hejny’s death appears to be a workplace accident and there are no signs of foul play, Decatur police told the Messenger.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark expressed his sentiments in a statement Friday.

“This is an absolutely tragic accident. Glenn Hejny was a great man and an incredible craftsman,” said Clark. “We have enjoyed getting to know him and working with him on this project, and we are devastated about his passing.”

The Wise County courthouse is undergoing a restoration project, the Messenger reported.

Hejny, the owner of Hejny Contracting, was tasked with the installation of the windows at the courthouse, the Messenger’s report says.

Hejny also served as a pastor at The Road Church in Ennis and was heavily involved with the Tabernacle Baptist Church, according to WFAA.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a grandchild.