North Vancouver's Streetcar Brewing looks to extend closing hours

The cold pints might be flowing a little later at local haunt Streetcar Brewing, following a plea to council from the Lolo Lane brewery to extend its opening hours.

In a City of North Vancouver council meeting Monday, council voted unanimously to allow a public consultation process to determine whether brews being served for longer would be welcome in the Shipyards District.

Should the plea be successful, the new hours would see the brewery open till 12 a.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 2 a.m., Friday to Saturday.

The brewery, tucked away in an alley off of First Street East in the City of North Vancouver's burgeoning Brewery District, currently only wets whistles until 9 p.m. Monday through to Thursday, and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Coun. Tony Valente excused himself from discussion due to his lack of impartiality – the brewery is “about ten steps” from his back door, he said – but all other council members passed a motion for public consultation without discussion.

Council staff have been directed to report back to council with the results before seeking further direction.

Providing the new hours get given the green light, Streetcar will follow in the footsteps of contemporaries like House of Funk Brewing and Copperpenny Distilling Co., who just last year were granted permission by council to serve brews and beverages into the wee hours.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News