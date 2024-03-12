North West announces debut album
Kim Kardashian and Kanye 'Ye' West's 10-year-old daughter has revealed that she is preparing to release her first album, titled Elementary School Dropout. North revealed the news on Sunday night during a listening party in Phoenix Arizona, for Kanye's upcoming album Vultures 2. "I've been working on an album," she told the crowd while on stage with her father. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout." The album's title pays homage to Kanye's acclaimed debut album College Dropout, which was released two decades ago...