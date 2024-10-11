North West Reveals She Goes by a Fake Name When She's Out with Her Friends — and Why She Might Change It

Kim Kardashian is a mom to daughter North, 11, as well as daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5

Photographed by Theo Liu North West for Interview Mag

North West is on a mission to find the perfect fake name,

While chatting with mom Kim Kardashian, 43, for Interview Magazine's cover story published on Friday, Oct. 11, the 11-year-old daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West revealed the fake name she goes by when she's out with her friends.

The mom of four asked her eldest child, "What would be your fake name?" to which North replied, "I have one."

"But I’m going to change because nobody believes me. It’s Katie Johnson," she shared.

North continued to explain, "When I’m out at Sky Zone with my friends, they call me Katie, but when I look in the mirror for a long time, I’m like, 'I do not look like a Katie.' And then I was like, 'Okay, I got to change my name.' So I’m telling y’all now."



Photographed by Theo Liu North West for Interview Magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, North candidly revealed how she feels about paparazzi snapping her picture. "Do you like being on camera?" Kardashian asked.

"I like taking pictures of myself," North shared, "but I don’t like when paparazzi do."

She then detailed that whether she enjoys the paparazzi's presence depends on her mood and outfit. "When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.' " North explained.

Photographed by Theo Liu North West for Interview Magazine

Kardashian is a mom to daughters North and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. She shares all four children with West.

The SKIMS founder recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated the first day of school for all four of her kids. She first shared a selfie of her family of five, which was taken by daughter North.

Her three other kids could be seen smiling in the photo, posing outside. The proud mom also included a shot of all four of her kids together, as well as a family photo, with Kardashian holding up a peace sign and North standing taller than her mom.

"School daze are upon us," Kardashian wrote in her caption.



