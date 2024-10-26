North West's Birthday Gift To Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral For Being So Gen Alpha

Remember gifting your mother hideous jewelry? That's been estimated to be worth $20,000? Oh yeah, maybe only one of those things is relatable. Anyway, North West got her mom quite the birthday present.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Remember gifting your mother hideous jewelry? That's been estimated to be worth $20,000? Oh yeah, maybe only one of those things is relatable. Anyway, North West got her mom quite the birthday present.

Yes, Oct. 21 was Kim's 44th birthday, which also makes it the fourth anniversary of when Kim went to a private island with her

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Yes, Oct. 21 was Kim's 44th birthday, which also makes it the fourth anniversary of when Kim went to a private island with her "closest inner circle" amid the pandemic (what a time!). Alongside more flowers than you could possibly fathom, Kim shared what the 11-year-old graced her with.

Listen, I am not here to dunk on a child with untold access to their parents' bank account. But here is a diamond necklace that says

Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Listen, I am not here to dunk on a child with untold access to their parents' bank account. But here is a diamond necklace that says "Skibidi toilet."

If you don't know what Skibidi Toilet is, it's a viral YouTube series where toilets have human heads and are at war. Gen Alpha are obsessed.





Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

"Because you love Skibidi Toilet," North added, to which Kim replied, "I do?" It does say, "Love, North" on the back.

this is exactly why kids shouldn’t have access to excessive wealth because wth 😭 — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) October 22, 2024

this is exactly why kids shouldn’t have access to excessive wealth because wth 😭 — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) October 22, 2024 ">The purchase was immediately divisive online:

She bought that right out of Kim bank account — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) October 22, 2024

She bought that right out of Kim bank account — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) October 22, 2024 ">

some people need to be taxed more https://t.co/VCkevRmfHr — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) October 23, 2024

some people need to be taxed more https://t.co/VCkevRmfHr

This is what happens when y’all give gen alpha money 😭😭 — Tony (@bloodylikeabody) October 22, 2024

This is what happens when y’all give gen alpha money 😭😭 — Tony (@bloodylikeabody) — Tony (@bloodylikeabody) October 22, 2024 ">

If anyone needs me, I’ll be crying over my MA in journalism.