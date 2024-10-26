North West's Birthday Gift To Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral For Being So Gen Alpha
Remember gifting your mother hideous jewelry? That's been estimated to be worth $20,000? Oh yeah, maybe only one of those things is relatable. Anyway, North West got her mom quite the birthday present.
Yes, Oct. 21 was Kim's 44th birthday, which also makes it the fourth anniversary of when Kim went to a private island with her "closest inner circle" amid the pandemic (what a time!). Alongside more flowers than you could possibly fathom, Kim shared what the 11-year-old graced her with.
Listen, I am not here to dunk on a child with untold access to their parents' bank account. But here is a diamond necklace that says "Skibidi toilet."
If you don't know what Skibidi Toilet is, it's a viral YouTube series where toilets have human heads and are at war. Gen Alpha are obsessed.
"Because you love Skibidi Toilet," North added, to which Kim replied, "I do?" It does say, "Love, North" on the back.
this is exactly why kids shouldn’t have access to excessive wealth because wth 😭
She bought that right out of Kim bank account
some people need to be taxed more https://t.co/VCkevRmfHr
This is what happens when y’all give gen alpha money 😭😭
