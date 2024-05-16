North Wilkesboro Speedway questions about future
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
‘I think he got away with a shot,’ Marchand said
Mel Hall is currently serving a 45-year sentence in Texas
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
Verstappen has won four of the first six races in 2024.
The Moose Jaw Warriors made history on Wednesday night by winning the team's first-ever Western Hockey League (WHL) championship.Moose Jaw clinched the title with a 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks to complete the series sweep in front of a sold-out home crowd.Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk was named WHL playoff MVP after leading all defencemen in scoring with 30 points.He said it's unbelievable to celebrate a WHL championship with his teammates."It's super special to win with all th
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
Newey’s future has been the focus of speculation after announcing he will part ways with Red Bull next year.
A ring announcer who mistakenly called the wrong winner in a women’s World Boxing Association (WBA) title fight has quit after receiving abuse on social media.
The 2024 NFL schedule has now been released in full, and a few teams and figures stand to benefit with how the slate was constructed.
EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal with 38.1 seconds on the game clock and the Edmonton Oilers edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday. The victory levelled the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday in Vancouver. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers on a first-period power play and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a tally late in the second period. Conor Garland and Brock Bo
Jeff Fisher was fired by the Rams in 2016, making way for Sean McVay. Since then, Fisher has bounced around lesser leagues and has a daunting task ahead with the AFL.
Umpire Erich Bacchus said he found "the stickiest stuff" he has ever felt on a glove while doing an inspection on Ronel Blanco, triggering the pitcher's ejection during a Houston Astros win over the Oakland Athletics.
VANCOUVER — The Canucks and Oilers are taking different approaches to their lineups ahead of Thursday's pivotal Game 5. The Oilers are opting to stick with Calvin Pickard as their starting goalie after the journeyman netminder stopped 19 shots in Edmonton's 3-2 victory on Tuesday. "I thought he looked really comfortable the other day," Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday's morning skate. "He just made some solid saves, played the puck really well. … He made all the right decisio
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored short-handed for his third goal of the tournament as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Norway on Thursday. After giving up five third-period goals in a 7-6 overtime win over Austria on Tuesday, Canada left little to chance against the Norwegians. Brandon Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, which outshot Norway 33-6 in a drama-free win. Nicolas Daws made his first s
Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz is trending towards baseball's first 100-steal season in nearly 40 years.
