North Yorkshire: Drugs seized after high-speed police chase

A man has been arrested and a large quantity of drugs seized after a police chase in North and West Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police were alerted to a vehicle driving dangerously on the A1(M) at about 04:30 GMT on Thursday.

The car was eventually brought to a stop by officers on the M1. Cannabis worth about £100,000 was found during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody.

He is also being held on suspicion of failing to stop, drink driving and possession of a Class B drug.

North Yorkshire Police said the car had travelled into North Yorkshire from Cleveland and was later spotted by officers at junction 45 of the A1(M) at Boston Spa.

The vehicle then headed towards Leeds on the M1 and was pursued at high speed by officers from both West and North Yorkshire Police.

It was eventually stopped at junction 38 of the M1 near Bretton.

North Yorkshire Police said the decision to force the car to a stop was because it was "about to drive on the wrong side of the motorway".

Insp Clive Turner said: "Criminals may not stop when they reach a county border, and neither does our response.

"Suspects may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.