North Yorkshire: Man's body recovered from area of flooding in Beal

A man's body has been recovered from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire, police have said, as major incidents have been declared in two counties.

The body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley.

Police believe the man may have entered the water in the last 24 to 48 hours.

Follow the latest on the weather

North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite extensive enquiries, including with our colleagues in Humberside and West Yorkshire Police, we have been unable to identify him. He was found without any identification or personal belongings."

The man is described as white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was wearing brown walking boots, blue denim jeans, a multicoloured knitted jumper and possibly a dark green waterproof coat, police added.

It comes after Leicestershire and Lincolnshire both declared a major incident in response to the weather hitting the UK and Ireland.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue was the first emergency service in England to declare an incident and said it had received more than 200 calls since Monday morning over widespread flooding.

Crews had found cars stuck in flood water and evacuated residents from flooded homes and rising waters, with some 17 people rescued as of 1.45pm.

The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum declared a major incident shortly after, and said emergency services were working to get children - who were "safe and well" - stranded at a school in Edenham to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.