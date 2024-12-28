Northamptonshire Police officer dismissed for sending messages to 14-year-old girl

A police officer has been dismissed without notice after he sent sexual messages to a vulnerable 14-year-old girl he met on the job.

Northamptonshire Police constable Matthew Hunt acted with "predatory sexual intent" towards the girl, sending her messages that referenced sexual activity, according to a misconduct panel into his behaviour.

The week of messaging was only discovered when the girl's school became aware of an apparent plan to meet for "something to eat", according to the panel.

The officer "would have sought face-to-face contact" with the girl, named as Child A, said the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a case of a police officer involved in child sexual exploitation, intended, I find, to lead to sexual abuse," said Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Ivan Balhatchet, who chaired the panel.

"This is premeditated, planned, targeted, and involves deliberate or predatory steps," he said.

Read more from Sky News:

Elon Musk accused of censoring right-wing X accounts

Italian journalist detained by Iranian police

Two sailors die on separate yachts during race

Hunt sought to move communication to private channels "to reduce the chances of being caught", said Mr Balhatchet.

"As the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, I am appalled. This officer is a disgrace to the force and the wider police service," he added.

Hunt was found to have committed gross misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

He previously admitted his actions, that they amounted to gross misconduct by discreditable conduct, and had offered his resignation.

He did not attend the remote proceedings and did not submit character evidence or other personal mitigation to the panel.

"The priority of the police service is to protect the most vulnerable in society," said Mr Balhatchet.

"This officer has done the exact opposite and done so deliberately for his own perverted reasons.

"I would like to say that I am so sorry to the victim, her family and the public of Northamptonshire."