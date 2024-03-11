Northamptonshire solar farm plan met with protest from councillor

Green Hill Solar Farm said its proposed site would have a maximum power output of 500MW

A councillor has launched a petition protesting over the size of a proposed solar farm.

A developer wants to build the project on roughly 950 hectares of land in Northamptonshire.

Martin Griffiths, an independent councillor on North Northamptonshire Council, said he wanted "a reduction in the sheer scale of these plans".

The company Green Hill Solar Farm says the scheme is necessary to help the UK reach its net zero targets.

Mr Griffiths pointed out the proposed size would make it the largest solar farm in the UK.

"Please sign this petition if you believe in balanced progress towards sustainable living and a reduction in the sheer scale of these plans," said Mr Griffiths.

"Let us work together towards a solution that benefits everyone - one that embraces clean energy without compromising the integrity of our local environment."

The firm has started a pre-application consultation with local people, but is not expected to submit a formal planning application until 2025.

Green Hill Solar Farm said the site would have a maximum power output of 500MW.

Several sites located south and west of Wellingborough, and north of Northampton, were being assessed - the firm said.

The Planning Inspectorate usually makes decisions and recommendations to government on very large projects such as this, rather than the local planning authority.

In a statement, Green Hill Solar Farm said: "We are already consulting locally with the planning authorities on the application and would encourage people to engage with the consultation process."

The company said it was undertaking initial surveys, assessments and public engagement, "to determine where within these areas might be suitable for the solar panels and other components required, and how these could be laid out".

According to its website, the firm wants to provide electricity to people's homes by 2029.

