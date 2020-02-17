Northeast Eagles make top 3 in Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

The Northeast Eagles are moving on to the finals of the Chevrolet Canada Good Deeps Cup, inching closer to a top prize of $100,000 for Rainbow Riders, the club's charity of choice.

In January, the Torbay-based minor hockey team posted a video on YouTube along with nine other finalists in a race to see who could reach the most views by Feb. 9.

The top three videos were announced by host Ron McLean during Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. The Eagles' video has amassed 87,000 views so far.

"We couldn't be more excited. We worked really hard, our community has rallied around us and has supported us every step of the way," said Charlotte Akerman, who is the mother of one of the players on the team.

Making it into the top three guarantees the Eagle's at least $5,000 to donate to Rainbow Riders — a non-profit club that uses horseback riding as therapy to help children with disabilities across Newfoundland and Labrador — which is in addition to the $21,000 the club already raised for the horse riding therapy group to get into the contest initially.

That donation helped the Rainbow Riders buy a new and much-needed utility vehicle for its land while also helping to pay for a week of free riding for kids.

Stephen Miller/CBC More

But, the work isn't over.

Chevrolet Canada has launched a Twitter poll asking Twitter users for votes on what they feel is the most inspiring good deed out of the remaining three teams. A panel of judges will then determine the winning team with an announcement expected to come by Feb. 29.

"This money could mean the world to this organization and they could reach out to even more children in our province," Akerman said.

"This is the last push and together we can do this."

