Northern Adirondack's Abby Peryea blasts inside the park home run

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Kris Knoblauch said some silent prayers as he watched his Edmonton Oilers warm up on the ice Friday night. The head coach's team was less than an hour from facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their second round playoff series and Knoblauch wasn't sure whether star forward Leon Draisaitl would be able to play. Turns out he had nothing to worry about. Draisaitl not only played, but scored and contributed three assists as the Oilers topped the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The result l