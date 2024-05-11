Northern Adirondack's Abby Peryea blasts inside the park home run
Northern Adirondack's Abby Peryea blasts inside the park home run
Northern Adirondack's Abby Peryea blasts inside the park home run
TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in
The former Patriots head coach and the team's longtime owner met backstage before the show.
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
'Jeopardy! Masters' season 2 competitor James Holzhauer shocked viewers by making history for this tournament in the quiz show franchise.
A recent power ranking sees Brock Purdy as the NFL's second-best quarterback. Here's where he and other starting QBs rank by 2025 MVP odds.
‘I did fire him a message to check if he was OK’
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Giovanni Manu woke up at 4 a.m. Friday and couldn't fall back asleep. On the rookie's ride to work, he was overcome by tears of joy. Manu's excitement and emotions were triggered by a long and lonely path, leaving his parents on the south Pacific island of Tonga at age 11 to live with his aunt and two older siblings in Vancouver in the hopes of a better life. A growth spurt in high school, along with support on and off the field, led to Man
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
Here’s how alligators and other unique fauna made their presence known around the Myrtle Beach Classic, the first PGA Tour golf tournament in Myrtle Beach.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.
VANCOUVER — Kris Knoblauch said some silent prayers as he watched his Edmonton Oilers warm up on the ice Friday night. The head coach's team was less than an hour from facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their second round playoff series and Knoblauch wasn't sure whether star forward Leon Draisaitl would be able to play. Turns out he had nothing to worry about. Draisaitl not only played, but scored and contributed three assists as the Oilers topped the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The result l
It has been reported that Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth vetoed the possibility of McIlroy rejoining the PGA Tour policy board.
Brady took jabs for "unretiring" for one last unsuccessful season and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during the roast
Two players with nearly polar opposite roles are both finding ways to make key impacts for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.
Nonexistent negotiations and missed opportunities for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have the sport stuck in place.
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private