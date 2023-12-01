Northern B.C. city pushing back against gun violence

The City of Dawson Creek says it won’t keep quiet about the rise in shootings in the South Peace and wants to support the RCMP in addressing the gun violence.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of gun violence in our community, and our citizens have been expressing their fear and frustration towards the emerging street crime that is taking place,” stated the city in a press release.

“We are concerned for our RCMP members and the safety of our community, and we will not accept this as a new normal,” they added.

The release further noted that Mayor Darcy Dober has reached out to MLA Mike Bernier and MP Bob Zimmer to see what options the city can pursue to push back.

Our local detachment is responding quickly and thoroughly to calls, and we are working with the North District Division of the BC RCMP to provide more resources to our local RCMP. Over the next few days, there will be an increase in police presence in our city. They will be taking a three-tiered approach of prevention, intervention and suppression, and other support units from around the province have also been called upon to assist.

The Dawson Creek RCMP said they plan to increase police presence in the city, and have brought in members of the Combined Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, BC's anti-gang agency, to assist investigators in gathering information and helping with enforcement.

Investigations into the shootings are ongoing and anyone with information are encouraged to call the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment at 250-784-3700, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News