Northern B.C. traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest

B.C. Highway Patrol say they were conducting traffic enforcement on Dec.4 around 8:10 p.m., targeting impaired drivers on Highway 97 just north of Fort St. John.

A vehicle was stopped and the officer recognized the driver from an interaction with police a few days prior, RCMP said in a press release. The driver, a 19-year-old man, displayed signs of impairment.

A search of the driver yielded approximately 25 grams of suspected cocaine, a large sum of cash and property often found in drug trafficking, say RCMP.

Other passengers in the vehicle were identified and one man was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. He was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigations such as this highlight the dynamic and dangerous work that members of the BC Highway Patrol undertake on a daily basis. Proactive traffic enforcement contributes to the broader efforts of the B.C. RCMP to combat ongoing criminal activities said Cpl. Wyatt Wright, B.C. Highway Patrol Fort St John.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News