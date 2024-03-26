Northern BC court docket: March 18 to 22

Prince George Law Courts

Kohl Anthony Timms (born 1986) was sentenced to 209 days in jail, handed 24 months of probation, and given a three-year criminal driving ban for fleeing from police. 24 months of probation were also given for breaching probation and mischief $5,000 or under.

Mike Hans Bopfinger (born 1975) was sentenced to 54 days in jail, handed 18 months of probation, and given a mandatory lifetime firearms ban for assault with a weapon. Another 45 days in jail and 18 months of probation were given for breaching probation.

Skyler Dwayne Brennan (born 1993) was fined $500, handed a 12-month driving ban, and assessed a $75 victim surcharge for driving with a suspended licence.

Wayne Wesley Coe (born 1967) was handed a 15-day conditional sentence and assessed a $100 victim surcharge for wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Brandy Lee Felix (born 1997) was handed 12 months of probation for theft $5,000 or under.

Tiffany Marie Wilson (born 1981) was fined $500, handed a one-year driving ban, and assessed a $75 victim surcharge for driving with a suspended licence.

Lyle Robert Suter (born 1980) was fined $500, sentenced to 14 days in jail, handed a one-year driving ban, and assessed a $75 victim surcharge for driving with a suspended licence.

Quesnel Law Courts

Courtney Ann Lorraine Bruce (born 1992) was fined $500, handed a one-year driving ban, and assessed $75 victim surcharge for driving with a suspended licence.

Paul Robin Jack (born 1988) was fined $500 and assessed a $75 victim surcharge for driving with a suspended licence.

Williams Lake Law Courts

Clifton Adrian Elkins (born 1975) sentenced to six days in jail for breaching probation.

Keanna Mae Redcrow (born 2001) was sentenced to four days in jail and handed 12 months of probation for mischief $5,000 or under.

Darcy John William (born 1993) was handed a six-month conditional sentence, ordered to pay $2,700 in restitution, and handed a mandatory lifetime firearms ban for possession of firearm contrary to court order.

Shane Andreas Stich (born 1976) was handed a 90-day conditional sentence and 12 months of probation for theft $5,000 or under and breach of probation.

Houston Law Courts

Collin Anthony Schmidt (born 1982) was handed 12 months of probation for theft $5,000 or under.

Karlene Deanna Wilson (born 1991) was handed 24 months of probation for breach of undertaking and theft $5,000 or under.

Burns Lake Law Courts

Billy Joe Nicholas (born 1987) was handed 12 months of probation for assault.

Blair Andrew Peters (born 1989) was handed a six-month conditional sentence and 18 months of probation for uttering threats.

Dawson Creek Law Courts

Travis Ricky Lee Wiebe (born 1991) was handed 12 months of probation for mischief to property over $5,000.

Fort St. John Law Courts

Melissa Isabel Moore (born 1981) was handed one year of probation for breach of recognizance.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News