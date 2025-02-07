A Northern California community college team is making waves in rugby
ARC is the only community college in the state of California to play at the Division One level.
ARC is the only community college in the state of California to play at the Division One level.
April and Oliver Gougeon experienced “breathing difficulties” after being transported to a local hospital, where they both died, according to the new lawsuit
"Who’s making their appointment today?" the TV personality, who has documented her melanoma journey on social media, asked in the Instagram post on Feb. 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has been making a “miraculous” recovery after protecting his younger sister from the flying debris of a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last week, his family said.
Denver7’s Brandon Richard has been talking to demonstrators all day Wednesday as thousands showed up at the Colorado State Capitol to push back against President Trump’s mass deportations, immigration policies and Project 2025.
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
The trial comes as a new study highlighted differences in how genes are activated in brain tumour cells compared to healthy ones.
This cordless water flosser has more than 40,000 five-star reviews (and it's on sale right now!).
Roads are icy across the metro this morning due to freezing drizzle.
All things in moderation, I guess...
Florida teacher accused of enticing children to perform sex acts online
A brief period of heavy snow will lead to tough travel conditions on Thursday in New Hampshire.
Shares of Chinese digital healthcare company ClouDr Group rose for a second day after it announced that it has embedded DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its platform to deliver efficiency gains in hospital and pharmacy operations. The integration of the DeepSeek R1 model into the medical AI platform ClouDr Brain would bolster the platform's data-mining capabilities to boost clients' efficiency in handling patients with chronic conditions, Kuang Ming, chairman and CEO, said
One twin followed a high-fat diet while the other ate high-carb. The experiment has changed what they plan to eat before different activities.
Dairy cattle in Nevada have been infected with a new type of bird flu that's different from the version that has spread in U.S. herds since last year, Agriculture Department officials said Wednesday.
Thousands of homes without power in Hamilton County as freezing rain falls
An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin; she's believed to be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn baby
As alcohol-related deaths in the UK hit a record high, it's important to know the line between enjoying alcohol in moderation and drinking too much.
Hurricane and Flood
Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.
The Calgary-native artist was diagnosed with her eating disorder a couple of years ago after a 20-year development period.