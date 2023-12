CBC

An East Vancouver woman is calling for authorities to take action after she and her dog were attacked by a raccoon twice in the span of a few months.Tamara Herman, who has lived near the intersection of Victoria Drive and Adanac Street for six years, says she thinks the same juvenile raccoon attacked her 11 weeks ago and most recently on Sunday night.In both instances, she says the raccoon rushed at her and climbed up her jacket to get at her face. Herman says she was rescued by neighbours durin