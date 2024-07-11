Northern California forecast: Alert Day for more intense heat Friday
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rumbled an area of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
(Bloomberg) -- A ring of wildfires has erupted around Canada’s unofficial oil-sands capital of Fort McMurray, adding new threats to crude production from the world’s third-largest petroleum reserves. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Putin-Zelenskiy Gaffe Deals Fresh Blow to CampaignTesla Delays Robotaxi Event in Blow to Musk’s Autonomy DriveSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatStock Rotation Hits Megacaps on Bets Fed Will Cut: Markets WrapSaudi Prince’s Trillion-Dollar Make
At least three earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
City officials said on Thursday that monitoring devices along the Bearspaw south feeder main have detected another new wire snap in the pipe since easing restrictions, which makes it three wires in total that have snapped. However, Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment with the City of Calgary's infrastructure services department, says this doesn't mean the water main will have another catastrophic failure like it did over a month ago."Earlier this week, we detected tw
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
Qafzeh needed surgery, but the zoo said it was important to reintroduce him to the group to maintain social bonds.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she called the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
The ridge bringing in record breaking heat to B.C. & Alberta will now be bringing in the risk of severe storms. the northern edge of the ridge, also known as the ring of fire will initiate thunderstorms for much of The Prairies. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details.
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
Discovery's Shark Week features a captivating Canadian story with Great White North, exploring the great white shark population in Nova Scotia.
With a heat wave in much of Western Canada stretching into its third day, Calgarians, people and animals alike, are finding ways to cool off. Nearly all of Alberta remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency predicts the hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 35 C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to stay through the high teens and early 20s. On Tuesday, CBC News spoke to several families who chose to pause their Calgary S
Remnant moisture from Beryl continues to move eastward and will hit the East Coast with heavier rain on Thursday, raising the threat for flooding in some locales.
In the hills of West Virginia, researchers are finding that water pouring out of abandoned coal mines contains the rare earth elements that are so valuable for making everything from electric vehicle batteries to fighter jets smaller, lighter or more powerful. (AP Video: Marc Levy)
Health officials have responded to dozens of heat-related calls in recent days, as about 20 heat warnings are still in effect for some parts of British Columbia.Amid the prolonged heat wave, the number of active wildfires in the province has jumped by more than 30 in the last 24 hours as forecasters warn of a risk for high wind and dry lightning in the province's north.While heat warnings have been lifted across Vancouver Island, the South Coast and the Lower Mainland, they remain in place for t